The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
