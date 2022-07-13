For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
