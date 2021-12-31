Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Showers developing after midnight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.