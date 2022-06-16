For the drive home in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
