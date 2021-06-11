This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
