Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

