Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.