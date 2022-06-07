Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.