Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
