Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

