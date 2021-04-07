This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
