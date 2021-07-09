 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics