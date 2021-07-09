Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.