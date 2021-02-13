Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.