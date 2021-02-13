Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 de…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Partly …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Wi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorr…
This evening in Wytheville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is callin…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies…