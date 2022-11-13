It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Models are suggest…
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an e…
This evening in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday'…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 …
For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast ca…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Sunday, with temperatures in …