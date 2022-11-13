 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

