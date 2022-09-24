It will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
