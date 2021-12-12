The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. H…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The forecast i…
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see …
This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. …