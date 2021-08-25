For the drive home in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
