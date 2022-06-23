Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.