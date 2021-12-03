For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
