Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

