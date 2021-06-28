Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.