Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.