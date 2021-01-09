 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

