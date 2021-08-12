Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.