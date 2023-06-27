Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
