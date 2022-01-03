 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics