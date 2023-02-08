Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see gent…
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on t…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degree…
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …