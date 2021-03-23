Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
