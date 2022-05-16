Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.