Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.