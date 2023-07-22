Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.