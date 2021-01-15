 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.05. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics