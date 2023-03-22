Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
