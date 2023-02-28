Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area wil…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…