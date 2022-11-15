Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.