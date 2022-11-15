It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
