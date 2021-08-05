 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

