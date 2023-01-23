 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

