Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

