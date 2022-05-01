Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.