For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecas…
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected t…
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Mod…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F.…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomor…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Saturd…
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wythe…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Wytheville folks should be prepared…