The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
