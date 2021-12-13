 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

