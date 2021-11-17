Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.