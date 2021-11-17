Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
