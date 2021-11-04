 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

