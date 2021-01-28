 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.77. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Local Weather

