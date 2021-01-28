Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.77. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.