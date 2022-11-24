Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.