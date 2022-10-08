Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.