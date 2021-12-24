Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
