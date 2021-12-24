 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics