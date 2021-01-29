 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

