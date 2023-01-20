It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
