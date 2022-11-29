Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.