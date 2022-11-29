This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
