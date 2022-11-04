Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.