Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.